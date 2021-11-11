Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $14.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.37 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $57.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Accenture by 20.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Accenture by 31.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $364.74. 1,350,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.52. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $236.89 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.