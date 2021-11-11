Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,136. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $375.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.