Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Lessened by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

SGOL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 13,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,225. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12.

