Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock remained flat at $$6.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,681. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

