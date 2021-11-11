AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.28 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

