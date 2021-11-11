a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 2713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

