84,745 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,745 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 696,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,456,021. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

