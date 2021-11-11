7,386 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.