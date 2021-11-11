$729.16 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $729.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.39 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 25,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.