$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.67 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

