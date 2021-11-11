65,000 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

EW traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $116.62. 24,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

