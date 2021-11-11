6,220 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after buying an additional 492,192 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 454,059 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares during the period.

Shares of QLD opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $91.13.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

