$581.75 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $581.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.20 million and the highest is $590.18 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

