$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will announce $55.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.66 million and the highest is $56.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year sales of $207.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.44 million to $208.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.73 million, with estimates ranging from $266.90 million to $271.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Engagesmart stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,333. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $27,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $4,183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

