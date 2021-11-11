5,409 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $136,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM traded up $5.62 on Thursday, hitting $439.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $184.90 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

