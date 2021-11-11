5,200 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $22,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $12,272,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $11,308,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. Mizuho reduced their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.