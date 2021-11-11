$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.75 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.81 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

