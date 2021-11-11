$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.19.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,240,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $353.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.