4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR opened at GBX 2,945 ($38.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,983.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,779.05. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market cap of £827.13 million and a P/E ratio of 198.99.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.