$470.73 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $470.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.70 million and the lowest is $447.90 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 287,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Harsco has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

