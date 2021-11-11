$466.15 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $466.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $471.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

JKHY stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,816. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 639.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

