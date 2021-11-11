$43.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $43.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.32 billion to $44.91 billion. Cigna reported sales of $41.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $171.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.16 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $186.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.84. 2,414,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,810. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

