$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $4.20 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 1,960,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,539. The firm has a market cap of $793.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DermTech by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 131,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DermTech by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DermTech by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

