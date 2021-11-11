37,279 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 6.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Covetrus by 376.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

