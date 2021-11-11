30,646 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

