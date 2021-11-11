3,043 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.82.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $369.18. 17,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,037. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.13 and a 200 day moving average of $330.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

