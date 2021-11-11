$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

DVN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 9,172,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

