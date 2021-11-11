2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. 2U has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

