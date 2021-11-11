2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. 2U updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,708. 2U has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

