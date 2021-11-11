$241.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $241.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.30 million and the highest is $247.70 million. RPC posted sales of $148.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $838.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,889 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 718,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.