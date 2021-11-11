$238.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report sales of $238.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.51 million and the lowest is $236.10 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 226,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.