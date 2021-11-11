23,285 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 261,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,259,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

