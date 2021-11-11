225,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

