20,015 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.