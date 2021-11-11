1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $47,815,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.