1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

