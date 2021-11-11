1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 233.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 809,759 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $63,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after buying an additional 1,813,838 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

