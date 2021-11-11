1,457 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Quilter Plc increased its position in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

GH opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

