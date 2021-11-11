$133.85 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $133.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $247.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of MARA traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.64. 117,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 4.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $8,309,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

