-$11.47 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($11.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($9.77). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($23.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,082. The company has a market cap of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $7,236,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

