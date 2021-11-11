$104.04 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $104.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.26 million to $106.45 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $351.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.31 million to $357.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $502.79 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $523.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 913,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

