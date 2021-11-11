1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|5.36%
|23.13%
|10.23%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors
|-16.65%
|22.05%
|1.94%
47.1% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|$2.12 billion
|$118.65 million
|19.62
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors
|$8.27 billion
|$479.17 million
|-13.58
1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors
|139
|694
|1044
|52
|2.52
1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.22%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.12%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The firm also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.
