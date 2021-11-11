$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. 700,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

