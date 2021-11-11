$1.31 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.