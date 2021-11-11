$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. 32,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

