$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

