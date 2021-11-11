$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,340. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

