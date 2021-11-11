-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 550,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

