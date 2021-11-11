$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,396 shares of company stock worth $986,590 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 174,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,236. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

