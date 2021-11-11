$0.29 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.03.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

